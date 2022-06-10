Kalmar Price Tops $0.70 (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.37 million and $74,715.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00334932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 191.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00029939 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00435397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,400 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars.

