Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) to announce $3.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 million and the highest is $4.20 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $31.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 million to $63.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.90 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 369.16% and a negative net margin of 1,552.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

KALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,624,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,998.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 248,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $6.54.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.