JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£120” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($150.38) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($119.05) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.09) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($150.38) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £105.79 ($132.57).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at £100.56 ($126.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.73. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,029 ($100.61) and a 12-month high of £110 ($137.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,348.64.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.