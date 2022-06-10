JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $5.06 on Friday, hitting $120.25. 235,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,082,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $353.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

