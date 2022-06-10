JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €255.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MTX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($249.46) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($255.91) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of MTX stock opened at €180.70 ($194.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €188.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($241.83).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

