Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,404.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JMPLY shares. HSBC lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.50) to GBX 1,800 ($22.56) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. 2,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.3646 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

