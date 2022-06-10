Johnson Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $218.72 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

