Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,427,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTM opened at $1,241.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,072.70. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $978.51 and a 52-week high of $1,283.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.48.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

