Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,122 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,558.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after buying an additional 121,257 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $12,936,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

