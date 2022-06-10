Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,300 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,546,587 shares of company stock worth $226,788,025 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.