Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 428,630 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after buying an additional 351,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $11,371,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,418,000 after buying an additional 141,772 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.19.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

