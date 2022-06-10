Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $107,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after acquiring an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

