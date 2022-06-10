Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 791 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.33.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.72 per share, with a total value of $39,917.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,646.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,644.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock worth $240,032 and sold 30,000 shares worth $4,704,400. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

