Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,298,000 after buying an additional 163,733 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,636,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
