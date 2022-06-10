JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get JOANN alerts:

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JOANN by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 34,982 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in JOANN by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 592,409 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in JOANN by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 964.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 111,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,934. The stock has a market cap of $344.88 million, a PE ratio of 76.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.65.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.