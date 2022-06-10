JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

EFTR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.74.

EFTR opened at $1.65 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Worland bought 20,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,519.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Byrnes bought 25,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock valued at $110,221.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,487,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,027,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

