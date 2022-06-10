Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 19,025 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 19,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,166.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,337,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of STRRP stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.60.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

