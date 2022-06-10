Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.18) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($27.42) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, April 11th.

EPA:GLE opened at €24.88 ($26.75) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($45.03) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($56.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.40.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

