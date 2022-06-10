JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,565,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 107,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $61.40 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

