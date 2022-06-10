Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.39

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 3498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz purchased 500,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden purchased 16,042 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 717,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,626,711. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

