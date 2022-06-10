Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Shares Down 12.1%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,176% from the average session volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Janel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JANL)
