J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.85-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.28 billion-$8.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.J. M. Smucker also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.21. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 755,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

