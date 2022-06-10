J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 million, a PE ratio of 238.78 and a beta of 1.49. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

