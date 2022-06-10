J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 75.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.81 million, a PE ratio of 238.78 and a beta of 1.49. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.
JILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on J.Jill to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
J.Jill Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
