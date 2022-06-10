Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Itron has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.