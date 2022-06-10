Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on August 11th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 163,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 10,566.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,635,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

