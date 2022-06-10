Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.74. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on ITCB. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
