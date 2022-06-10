Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.74. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on ITCB. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.