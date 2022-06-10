Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

