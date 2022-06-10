iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

IJT opened at $113.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $124.45. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $144.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 385.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

