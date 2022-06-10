iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $20,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,923. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.95 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.