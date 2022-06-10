iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on June 15th

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.867 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of DVY opened at $125.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

