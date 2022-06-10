iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.552 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

TUR opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1,209.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

