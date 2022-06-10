iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT) Trading Down 3.1%

iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:QAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 41,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 35,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

