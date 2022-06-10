iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.55

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.546 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $65.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

