iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:SDG)

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.741 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $81.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2,505.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

