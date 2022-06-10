iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.67

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $16.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 509,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 560.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

