iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.13

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.125 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

