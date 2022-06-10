iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declares $0.22 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

