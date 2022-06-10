iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.84 on June 15th

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.837 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $47.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

