iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

IMCV stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.99. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.88 and a 1-year high of $71.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter.

