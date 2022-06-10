iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.01. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

