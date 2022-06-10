iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) is MetLife Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for 8.6% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,833,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,984 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after buying an additional 468,832 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,583,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,138,000.

ILF traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $24.70. 84,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.32. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

