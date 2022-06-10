iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.45

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.45 and last traded at $67.48, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,079,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,486,000 after purchasing an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after purchasing an additional 469,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

