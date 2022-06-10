iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.70

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,285.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,903 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,813,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1,075.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after buying an additional 1,030,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after buying an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,681,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

