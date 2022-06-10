iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.91 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.