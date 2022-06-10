iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.41 on June 15th

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.408 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

LDEM stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDEM. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

