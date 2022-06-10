iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.97 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.974 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DMXF opened at $54.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

