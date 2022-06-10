IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

IRIX opened at $2.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.25. IRIDEX has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.46.

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.55% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRIX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

