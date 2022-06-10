IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA has a one year low of $195.57 and a one year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

