iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.65

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and traded as high as $52.79. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $52.79, with a volume of 4,539 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the first quarter valued at about $3,378,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000.

