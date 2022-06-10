Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.09% of Investar worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth $361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investar by 42.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Investar during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISTR opened at $22.56 on Friday. Investar Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

